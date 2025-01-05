Ministries to be allotted space in new secretariat buildings by January end

NEW DELHI: Stone cladding has caused considerable delay in finishing work of three Common Central Secretariat (CCS) buildings, where ministries including home, finance and defence are to be shifted from North and South blocks.

According to government sources, the pace of stone cladding had significantly dropped to 30% due to the non-availability of stoneworkers. However, contractors have now been instructed to expedite the work so that ministries can be allocated space by the end of this month.

The deadline to complete the shifting of ministries from the North Block is May and the move from the South Block is likely to begin by August.

The officials said the Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) Manohar Lal Khattar reviews the progress of the buildings, which are part of the Central Vista Redevelopment Project, every month and gives specific instructions to resolve the issues.

“Initial delay was due to the Covid pandemic and subsequent administrative procedures led to hold-ups. However, all the clearances have been sanctioned. Time schedule of all the contractors has been prepared. During the monthly reviews, the minister issues directions; he has already given instructions to source manpower for stone cladding. Now, the pace of stone cladding is at about 80%. It is the primary thing now for completion of the project,” sources said.

The work on the CCS complex was to be finished by March 2024. As per the redevelopment project, all central government ministries and departments will move into ten CCS buildings coming up along the Kartavya Path.

In the first phase, three buildings are being readied for ministries which are currently functioning from the twin administrative blocks on the Raisina Hill.

“Handing over office space in the new complexes will start by the end of this month. Deadline to complete shifting from North block is May 25. Transferring offices from South block will start in August,” officials said.