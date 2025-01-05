Raipur Diary | Ballot voting for local bodies polls

The Chhattisgarh State Election Commission has not yet announced the dates for the elections of urban local bodies and the three-tier panchayats. However, voters are excited about the upcoming polls, which will be conducted using ballot papers instead of EVMs, as confirmed by DyCM Arun Sao.

Last month, the cabinet led by Vishnu Deo Sai approved direct elections for mayors in municipal corporations and chairpersons of municipal bodies. In light of the delays, Opposition leader Charandas Mahant has written to the Commission, urging that the elections be held in a timely manner and constitutionally

More security camps in Maoist-affected areas

Several new security base camps have been set up in Maoist affected areas, and additional police stations (thanas) have also been proposed for districts with a presence of left-wing extremists.

Over the past five years, a total of 92 new security camps and thanas have been set up, with 28 of those established in 2024 alone. Recently, 29 new police stations have been proposed for this year, with 17 of these located in the Bastar division, which includes seven districts impacted by Maoist activities in southern Chhattisgarh.

The state currently has 512 police stations, including 32 traffic police stations.

Complaints against 27 IAS, 24 IFS since 2019

In the past six years, numerous complaints have been filed against 27 IAS and 24 IFS officials in Chhattisgarh, primarily regarding alleged irregularities or misuse of power.

There are a total of 31 complaints, which include 11 criminal cases and one preliminary inquiry, involving 51 officers of the All India Services. In the state, there are 202 sanctioned IAS officer positions, of which 41 are currently unoccupied.

Out of the 153 sanctioned IFS positions, 108 officers are deployed, leaving 45 posts vacant.

Ejaz Kaiser

Our correspondent in Chhattisgarh

ejaz@newindianexpress.com