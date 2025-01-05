SP starts early, begins prep for 2027 UP Assembly polls

LUCKNOW: After riding on the success of Pichhda, Dalit and Alpsankhyak (PDA) in recent Lok Saba election, the Samajwadi Party has started preparations for 2027 state assembly elections by organising PDA panchayats across the state.

The party has planned to organise at least five such gatherings across all the districts. Party’s state unit chief Shyam Lal Pal has been entrusted with the responsibility to organise the panchayats.

In the wake of the significance of PDA plank with which the SP is contemplating to go into 2027 elections, party’s demand for caste census will become shriller.

“Caste-based census will make the social status of ever section of the society clear, reflecting their share and telling what should be their representation. We will continue our movement for social justice of the marginalised section,” said a senior SP leader.

Stepping up its connect with backward, Dalit and minority communities, the opposition has launched a month-long “PDA Charcha” programme. The party is also keeping its PDA campaign focused on eulogising BR Ambedkar’s legacy in the speeches of its leaders.