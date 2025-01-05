Testing times for skipper Rohit Sharma

It’s fascinating to attend Rohit Sharma’s press conferences. There is a sprinkling of humour, some wit; usually the answers are straightforward and as gripping as his batting in full flow. If it is pleasing to the eyes on the field, it’s pleasing to the ears in the conference hall.

Somehow that aura was missing when he walked in after losing the fourth Test match in Melbourne at the end of last year. He was not his usual self. Something was eating him from within. His batting had hit the nadir, scoring only 31 runs in five innings. One can safely say, the flamboyance was missing from both on and off the field. It was absolutely unlike Rohit who is liked by most in the dressing room.

Yet in all these difficult times it was he who acknowledged that he knew something was missing from his batting. He admitted as much after the Melbourne defeat. “A lot of the things that I am trying to do are not falling in the place that I would want to. But mentally, look, you know, it is disturbing without a doubt,” he had said.

The rumour mills started working rather insidiously. Finally, the drama that was played over the five days amidst discussions of various permutations and combinations, Rohit finally spoke on Saturday. Silence in Indian cricket is never golden it only adds to the intrigue. At 37, Rohit is not growing younger and retirement from the Test was talked about as a logical culmination. Dropped or opted out – the two conjectures were hotly debated more so because it was perhaps the first time in Indian cricket that a captain was dropped or rested during a series.

Like most things in Indian cricket, Rohit appeared on an official broadcaster channel and spoke about his retirement, unexpectedly. Indian cricket and speculations are strange bedfellows but they add to the spice.

And just as everyone thought that Melbourne could be Rohit’s last Test, the man himself dismisses it with disdain. “I had a chat with the coach and the selector. It was very simple. I am not making runs at the moment. I am not in form and it’s an important game.