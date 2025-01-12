508km Mumbai-Ahmedabad railway corridor to have 100% green buildings

NEW DELHI: All railway stations along the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail corridor, which spans 508 kilometres and includes 12 railway stations, will have 100% green building attributes, according to Railway Ministry officials.

The construction is underway, and the first bullet train expected to be operational by 2026. Slight delays could push the timeline to mid-2027.

According to officials, the architectural design of each of the 12 stations will reflect the unique cultural identity of the city in which it is located.

“The design of green buildings at each station will foster a strong connection with local communities, instilling a sense of pride and ownership in the high-speed rail network. These stations will boast a contemporary architectural facade and modern, state-of-the-art finishes,” the National High-Speed Rail Corporation stated.

To enhance connectivity, the stations will serve as integrated transport hubs, providing seamless connections to other transit modes such as metro systems, buses, taxis, and auto-rickshaws. The design incorporates sustainability features, including water-efficient fixtures, green construction materials, energy-saving lighting, and multimodal transport integration.

“Both passive and active energy-saving measures will reduce energy consumption. Integrated solar panels will be installed on station rooftops to lower energy usage. Large windows will allow natural light and ventilation, reducing the need for artificial lighting and air conditioning,” he added.