After death of pregnant woman, Bengal firm blacklisted

KOLKATA: West Bengal’s Health Department has blacklisted West Bengal Pharmaceuticals, the company responsible for a batch of spurious saline that resulted in a woman’s death at Midnapore medical College and Hospital.

Mamoni Rui Das (21) had delivered a baby on Wednesday. The next day, her condition started to deteriorate, and she was shifted to the ICU. She succumbed on Friday.

Following the incident, the state health department instructed the Midnapore medical College authorities to stop providing Ringer lactate and seven other medicines.

A high-power committee has been formed to probe the incident and submit the report on Monday. The critically ill patients, who remain in the ICU, are under close observation as hospital authorities face mounting accusations of administering expired saline.

The victim’s relatives have lodged a police complaint alleging that the death and illnesses were caused by either improper treatment or the use of expired medical supplies.

The existing batch of saline water has been ordered to be replaced with a fresh batch of stock.