Ahmedabad Diary| Internal strife delays BJP president announcement

Rules to curb smartphone use among children

Citing concerns for their physical and mental health, Gujarat is set to issue guidelines aimed at curbing smartphone use among children. Key measures include banning mobile phone use by teachers in classrooms, prohibiting primary school students from bringing phones to school, and urging parents to avoid using social media in front of their children. State Education Minister Praful Pansheriya chaired a meeting with senior officials to address the “negative effects of social media through smartphones” on children. The government claims to be the first in the country to introduce such guidelines targeting teachers, parents, and students.

Internal strife delays BJP president announcement

The state BJP is all set to announce its city and district presidents, but internal discord is reportedly delaying the process. According to sources, the matter has reached the party’s high command in the national capital, where the final decision awaits approval. Meanwhile, leaders are scrambling to position their loyalists within the organization. The selection process recently concluded at city and district BJP offices across the state, with a flood of contenders vying for the coveted posts. Fierce lobbying has created confusion among observers, as strong candidates push their cases all the way to Kamalam, sparking competition.

Factional feud, viral audio rock Palitana BJP

Internal rifts within the Palitana BJP have come to light after an alleged audio of MLA Bhikha Baraiya abusing a Taluka Panchayat officer goes viral. The audio reportedly reveals the MLA pressuring the officer to approve construction work files and using abusive language over a five-day delay. The incident follows widespread factionalism in Amreli BJP, where a letter scandal against an MLA made statewide headlines. In Palitana, the viral audio has sparked unease among taluka and district panchayat officials.

Dilip Singh Kshatriya

Our correspondent in Gujarat

