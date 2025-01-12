Bonding over food: PM’s day out with youths at Bharat Mandapam

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to engage with 3,000 dynamic young leaders from across the country during the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders’ Dialogue 2025, at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on Sunday. This event aligns with the PM’s Independence Day call to involve 1 lakh youth in politics without political affiliations.

Modi will discuss various topics with them over lunch and address the gathering on the occasion. “I will spend the entire day with my young friends at the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders’ Dialogue 2025. Over conversation and lunch, we will discuss various subjects aimed at building a Viksit Bharat,” he said in a post on Saturday.

According to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office, the dialogue aims to break the 25-year-old tradition of hosting the National Youth Festival in a conventional format. “It aligns with the PM’s Independence Day call to involve 1 lakh youth in politics without political affiliations and provide them with a national platform to transform their ideas for a Viksit Bharat into reality. Additionally, the PM will also participate in multiple activities designed to inspire, motivate, and empower the nation’s future leaders,” it stated.

The young leaders will make 10 PowerPoint presentations covering 10 key thematic areas crucial to India’s development before the Prime Minister. “These presentations reflect the creative ideas and solutions proposed by young leaders to tackle some of India’s most pressing challenges,” the PMO added.

As part of the programme, the Modi will also release a compilation of the best essays, submitted by participants on the 10 themes, which encompasses diverse sectors such as technology, sustainability, women’s empowerment, manufacturing, and agriculture.

During the Dialogue, which commenced on Saturday, the young leaders will participate in competitions, activities, and thematic as well as cultural presentations.