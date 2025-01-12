EVMs in, ballot papers out in Chhattisgarh U-turn

RAIPUR: The Chhattisgarh BJP government is now preparing to hold the urban bodies polls with Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). The decision is likely to remain for a 3-tier panchayat polls too. Earlier, it was announced that the elections will be held using ballot papers.

The Chhattisgarh State Election Commission has instructed all district election officials to prepare conducting local bodies’ polls by EVMs. The reservation process and allocation for the elections have been completed. “The state government has accomplished the task of reservation in terms of elections. Now, the commission will declare the dates for the polls”, said deputy CM and urban administration minister Arun Sao.

The decision has led to a war of words with the Congress expressing its suspicion on alleged potential manipulation of EVM. “We demand the polls be held by ballot papers only. Since the BJP government has nothing to show to the people, it appears confused,” said Sushil Anand Shukla, Congress media cell chairman.

The local bodies polls will be held in consonance with the formula of one state-one election, Sao said. Holding simultaneous polls will carry the benefit of reduction of expenses and ease the burden on state administrative machinery.