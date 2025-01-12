From fields to e-commerce

HARYANA: Around 500 farmers from Haryana are now supplying a variety of ordinary and exotic vegetables daily through e-commerce platforms to residents of Delhi, Gurugram, Faridabad, and Noida. They are also delivering organic compost to over 250 nurseries across Delhi and the NCR, promoting sustainable gardening practices. This shift has significantly improved their profits compared to when they sold their produce in local markets and Delhi’s grain market.
This transformation began two years ago when they formed a Farmers’ Producer Organization (FPO) or Farmers’ Producer Company. By connecting with new markets and technologies and receiving proper training, these farmers have enhanced their income while promoting sustainability.
Founded in January 2020, the Khewra Farmers’ Producer Organization (FPO) or Farmers’ Producer Company (FPC) shows how collective effort and innovative solutions can transform agriculture. With over 500 farmers in the Sonipat district of Haryana, this FPC has significantly improved the livelihoods of small and marginal farmers.
By enabling direct sales to companies and eliminating intermediaries, the FPC has boosted farmers’ incomes. Additionally, it has established a collection centre in Khewra village, equipped with facilities for sorting, grading, and packaging, all under an FSSAI license, further enhancing efficiency and product quality.
Recalling how it all started, the chief executive officer of this FPO, Ajay Malik, says, “When the COVID-19 pandemic struck in 2020, it presented severe challenges. The farmers were unable to access traditional markets as the grain markets were closed due to lockdown. Then, one farmer decided to start selling his vegetables through an e-commerce platform. He had limited success, but other farmers joined in, and eventually, this FPO was formed.’’
“The FPO partnered with companies like Swiggy, Grofers, Amazon, Big Basket and Otipy and ensured steady market access and better incomes,’’ he says.
This FPO at Khewra village in Sonepat district supplies 30 to 35 different types of ordinary and exotic vegetables to Delhi, Gurugram, Faridabad and Noida daily. Over 25 metric tons of vegetables, mostly tomato and capsicum, are supplied throughout the year.
Explaining the workflow, Ajay says, “The FPO gets orders from the e-commerce platforms daily. They mention how much quantity of each vegetable they need. Accordingly, we message every farmer at night to make their produce available by noon the next day.
They bring the vegetables to the collection centre (in Khewra), get them weighed and are free after lunch. In the next three to four days, the money is credited to their bank accounts.’’
“No need for them to go to the local grain market in Sonepat or at the Azadpur Mandi in Delhi. They just come to the collection centre and sell their vegetables and get 10 to 12% more than what they would have got in the grain market,’’ he adds.
By the end of the 2020-2021 fiscal, the FPO recorded a turnover of Rs 1.52 crore, laying the foundation for future growth. Then, in 2020-21, its turnover touched Rs 5.15 crore; in 2022-23, it went up to Rs 7.75 crore; and in 2023-24, it was Rs 12.50 crore. The target for this fiscal year (2024-25) is Rs 15 crore.
Seeing the response from the farmers, the FPO has ventured into crop diversification, too. “Now, with our support, they are growing 40-45 different horticultural crops, in the unique and underutilised crops, such as amla and giloy, among others, as they have found profitable markets through our interventions,’’ he says.
To meet rising demand, the FPO is encouraging farmers to cultivate exotic vegetables, including green and red lettuce, broccoli, etc. “These high-value crops are sold directly to companies like Swiggy and Zomato, ensuring premium pricing for farmers,’’ he adds.
This FPO has also established a model farm to demonstrate the latest farming techniques and conduct trials of new agricultural products. “This farm serves as a practical learning ground where farmers can witness first-hand the benefits of advanced practices, innovative products, and sustainable methods,’’ adds Ajay.
The FPO is also geared towards the environment and started the anti-stubble burning campaign. During Diwali, it distributed 500 drumstick seedlings to farmers as part of a plantation drive to discourage stubble burning. It also supplied 30,000-40,000 MT of paddy feedstock to pellet and briquette manufacturers, providing an eco-friendly alternative for waste management.
Ajay further says, “Upcoming compressed biogas plants are showing interest in procuring feedstock from the farmers of our FPO, thus promising to increase individual farmer incomes while reducing pollution in the area.’’
To ensure farmers have access to quality inputs at fair prices, the FPO has set up a dedicated retail outlet, offering a range of agricultural inputs and services.