From fields to e-commerce

HARYANA: Around 500 farmers from Haryana are now supplying a variety of ordinary and exotic vegetables daily through e-commerce platforms to residents of Delhi, Gurugram, Faridabad, and Noida. They are also delivering organic compost to over 250 nurseries across Delhi and the NCR, promoting sustainable gardening practices. This shift has significantly improved their profits compared to when they sold their produce in local markets and Delhi’s grain market.

This transformation began two years ago when they formed a Farmers’ Producer Organization (FPO) or Farmers’ Producer Company. By connecting with new markets and technologies and receiving proper training, these farmers have enhanced their income while promoting sustainability.

Founded in January 2020, the Khewra Farmers’ Producer Organization (FPO) or Farmers’ Producer Company (FPC) shows how collective effort and innovative solutions can transform agriculture. With over 500 farmers in the Sonipat district of Haryana, this FPC has significantly improved the livelihoods of small and marginal farmers.

By enabling direct sales to companies and eliminating intermediaries, the FPC has boosted farmers’ incomes. Additionally, it has established a collection centre in Khewra village, equipped with facilities for sorting, grading, and packaging, all under an FSSAI license, further enhancing efficiency and product quality.

Recalling how it all started, the chief executive officer of this FPO, Ajay Malik, says, “When the COVID-19 pandemic struck in 2020, it presented severe challenges. The farmers were unable to access traditional markets as the grain markets were closed due to lockdown. Then, one farmer decided to start selling his vegetables through an e-commerce platform. He had limited success, but other farmers joined in, and eventually, this FPO was formed.’’

“The FPO partnered with companies like Swiggy, Grofers, Amazon, Big Basket and Otipy and ensured steady market access and better incomes,’’ he says.

This FPO at Khewra village in Sonepat district supplies 30 to 35 different types of ordinary and exotic vegetables to Delhi, Gurugram, Faridabad and Noida daily. Over 25 metric tons of vegetables, mostly tomato and capsicum, are supplied throughout the year.

Explaining the workflow, Ajay says, “The FPO gets orders from the e-commerce platforms daily. They mention how much quantity of each vegetable they need. Accordingly, we message every farmer at night to make their produce available by noon the next day.