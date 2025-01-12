My Davos visit will help attract big investments for Andhra, says CM Chandrababu Naidu

VIJAYAWADA : Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has felt that his visit to Davos to participate in the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2025 will come in handy to attract large scale investments to the state.

During an informal interaction at the TDP headquarters on Saturday, Naidu said networking with world class institutions and explaining the opportunities in Andhra Pradesh will enable the state to get more investments. Asserting that all the opportunities in green energy and biofuel sectors will be fully utilised, he said 5,000 electric vehicle charging stations will be set up soon.

Informing that farmers will get Rs 30,000 annuity per acre through the compressed bio gas (CBG) plants to be established by Reliance, he said the waste generated from the units will be utilised as fertiliser.

“We have taken up the PM Surya Ghar scheme in every house of Kuppam Assembly constituency, and will expand it across the state in a phased manner. Full subsidy will be given for SC and STs to set up solar units. For other sections of people, the government will invest in implementation of the scheme, he said.

A sum of Rs 1.15 lakh is required for production of 2 KV solar power, and beneficiaries will have to bear the remaining burden excluding the subsidy provided by the Centre. “We are planning to ensure 100% subsidy by way of the government getting some amount of solar power,” he said.

Mentioning that everyone can get income through the electric vehicle battery swapping system, Naidu said it will turn into a self-employment scheme. It will be taken up as a pilot project in Kuppam soon.

Extending Sankranti wishes to the people of the State, he said additional transport facilities are being provided to the people coming to their native places from the neighbouring states.