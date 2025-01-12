‘Pathshala’ of a different kind

CHHATTISGARH: In Chhattisgarh’s Gaurela-Pendra-Marwahi (GPM) district, a pioneering initiative called ‘Cyber Pathshala’ is making waves in the fight against cybercrimes. Launched in March 2024 by Bhavna Gupta, the district’s police chief, this online school aims to raise awareness about the dangers of cybercrime and equip citizens with the knowledge to protect themselves from online scams and fraud.

GPM, with a population of 3.5 lakh, has seen a sharp rise in cybercrimes, especially in rural and tribal areas. The district is home to a significant number of tribal residents, and with a literacy rate of about 56%, the challenge of tackling cybercrime has been daunting.

However, ‘Cyber Pathshala’ is attempting to bridge this gap by educating the public about the latest cyber threats and how to avoid falling victim to them. The brainchild of Gupta, an IPS officer from the 2014 batch, the initiative operates through live sessions on Facebook, where people can interact with police officers and cyber experts.

Over the past nine months, the initiative has reached an impressive 1.5 lakh people, offering a platform where the community can learn and ask questions in real time.

“We launched cyber pathshala to tackle the ignorance that often becomes the power of cyber fraudsters. Despite the rural and tribal nature of GPM, the number of cybercrime complaints has risen significantly. In the last four years, over 650 cybercrime complaints were reported, with fraudsters stealing over Rs 2.25 crore from residents,” Gupta said.

Each session lasts two hours, focusing on a range of topics, including the latest methods used by cybercriminals, like digital arrests, identity theft, hacking, etc. Experts break down these issues in regional language, making complex cybersecurity concepts accessible to everyone.

Dr Rakshit Tandon, a cyber security expert, lauded the initiative, stating that it has successfully raised awareness about cyber hygiene and the dangers of digital addiction. “The program has been extremely well-received, especially among young people, who are now more aware of the importance of protecting their digital presence,” Tandon said.