The boy who dreamt of stars to chairman of India's space dreams: V Narayanan's story of perseverance

In the tranquil village of Mela Kattuvilai nestled in the heart of Kanniyakumari district, the rustling coconut leaves once bore witness to the dreams of a boy who dared to reach for the stars. From humble beginnings, V Narayanan has risen to become the ISRO chairman — a testament to his resilience, sacrifice, and unyielding determination. His journey is one of soaring ambition, grounded by an unwavering connection to his roots.
Born on May 14, 1964 to C Vanniya Perumal, a coconut merchant, and S Thangammal, Narayanan was the eldest of six siblings. Growing up in a modest household, he was no stranger to hardship. As a child, he often assisted his father in the coconut business at Nagercoil’s Vadasery market, embodying the values of hard work and responsibility from an early age.
Narayanan’s education began in Tamil medium at the government primary school in Keezha Kattuvilai, where he studied until Class 5. He then joined LMS Higher Secondary School in Zionpuram, walking several kilometres daily to complete his schooling till Class 10. After earning a Diploma in Mechanical Engineering from Government Polytechnic College at Konam in 1982, he set out on a path that would lead him to remarkable heights in science and technology.
Life threw a challenging choice his way. In 1982, both Narayanan and his younger brother V Gopala Krishnan secured admission to pursue Bachelor of Engineering. Their father could support only one. Narayanan sacrificed his dream of studying at Anna University in Guindy and worked at TI Cycles, MRF Tyres and BHEL, ensuring that his brother completes education, while quietly nurturing his own aspirations.
Narayanan’s career at ISRO began in 1984 at the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre, Thiruvananthapuram. For four-and-a-half years, he worked in the Solid Propulsion area, contributing to Sounding Rockets, Augmented Satellite Launch Vehicles, and Polar Satellite Launch Vehicles.
He then pursued an MTech in Cryogenic Engineering at IIT Kharagpur, where he graduated with first-class honours. Upon returning to ISRO, he joined the Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre, where he became a trailblazer in cryogenic propulsion.
His groundbreaking contributions include the development of the Cryogenic Upper Stage for the GSLV Mk-II vehicle and the C25 Cryogenic Propulsion System for the GSLV Mk-III launch vehicle. As Project Director of the C25 Cryogenic Project, Narayanan provided visionary leadership, enabling the system’s development in record time. His work cemented India’s position as one of six nations with the capability to develop complex cryogenic propulsion systems, a milestone that underpinned the success of missions like Chandrayaan-3.
His doctoral research and MTech thesis directly contributed to the development of Indian cryogenic propulsion systems. Over the years, he has received numerous accolades, including gold medals for his exceptional work and recognition as a prolific researcher with numerous technical papers to his name.
Despite his achievements, Narayanan’s humility and compassion remain unchanged. His uncle, C Chellathurai, fondly recalls his nephew’s affectionate nature and commitment to family.
“Narayanan would visit the village for temple functions and during times of grief, offering comfort to those in need,” he said. Chellathurai also shared how his nephew inspired young people in the village, emphasising the importance of education.
Narayanan’s connection to his roots extended beyond his family, as he often visited his alma mater and community.
S Sivathanu, the headmaster of Narayanan’s primary school, recalls the scientist’s visit during a Pongal celebration, where he interacted with students, handed out gifts, and showcased Chandrayaan-3’s success on a giant screen. “He was simple and approachable,” Sivathanu said. Narayanan encouraged students to embrace their dreams.
A former colleague, who shared a room with Narayanan during their early days at VSSC, described him as hardworking, disciplined, and focused. “He was kind but expected others to work diligently,” he added.
Narayanan’s journey is not just one of individual triumph but also a testament to the power of selflessness.