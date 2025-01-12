The boy who dreamt of stars to chairman of India's space dreams: V Narayanan's story of perseverance

In the tranquil village of Mela Kattuvilai nestled in the heart of Kanniyakumari district, the rustling coconut leaves once bore witness to the dreams of a boy who dared to reach for the stars. From humble beginnings, V Narayanan has risen to become the ISRO chairman — a testament to his resilience, sacrifice, and unyielding determination. His journey is one of soaring ambition, grounded by an unwavering connection to his roots.

Born on May 14, 1964 to C Vanniya Perumal, a coconut merchant, and S Thangammal, Narayanan was the eldest of six siblings. Growing up in a modest household, he was no stranger to hardship. As a child, he often assisted his father in the coconut business at Nagercoil’s Vadasery market, embodying the values of hard work and responsibility from an early age.

Narayanan’s education began in Tamil medium at the government primary school in Keezha Kattuvilai, where he studied until Class 5. He then joined LMS Higher Secondary School in Zionpuram, walking several kilometres daily to complete his schooling till Class 10. After earning a Diploma in Mechanical Engineering from Government Polytechnic College at Konam in 1982, he set out on a path that would lead him to remarkable heights in science and technology.

Life threw a challenging choice his way. In 1982, both Narayanan and his younger brother V Gopala Krishnan secured admission to pursue Bachelor of Engineering. Their father could support only one. Narayanan sacrificed his dream of studying at Anna University in Guindy and worked at TI Cycles, MRF Tyres and BHEL, ensuring that his brother completes education, while quietly nurturing his own aspirations.

Narayanan’s career at ISRO began in 1984 at the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre, Thiruvananthapuram. For four-and-a-half years, he worked in the Solid Propulsion area, contributing to Sounding Rockets, Augmented Satellite Launch Vehicles, and Polar Satellite Launch Vehicles.

He then pursued an MTech in Cryogenic Engineering at IIT Kharagpur, where he graduated with first-class honours. Upon returning to ISRO, he joined the Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre, where he became a trailblazer in cryogenic propulsion.