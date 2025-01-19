Defamation case: Order reserved on CM Atishi’s plea against summons

The case traces back to a press conference by Atishi on April 2, 2024, where she alleged that the BJP approached her to join their party under threat of arrest by the ED. This prompted Kapoor, a BJP spokesperson, to file a defamation complaint, claiming her statements were false, malicious, and intended to harm BJP’s reputation.

Kapoor’s legal team, led by senior advocate Ajay Burman, contended that the defamation was not only directed at the BJP but also personally defamatory to Kapoor due to his long-standing association and representation of the party.

Gupta countered that the alleged defamatory remark was against the BJP as a collective, not Kapoor personally. He suggested that the defamation complaint should have been filed by the party itself if it felt aggrieved.