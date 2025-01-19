Police halted documentary screening: Kejriwal

NEW DELHI: Aam Aadmi Party supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday alleged the Delhi Police prevented the screening of a documentary exposing the “secrets” and “conspiracies” behind the arrest of his party leaders.

However, a senior Delhi police official said no permission was sought for the screening event despite the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) being in force in the national capital in view of the Assembly polls slated on February 5.

But Kejriwal questioned why was permission needed for a private screening event. He told a press conference here the documentary – Unbreakable – was to be shown to the media at the private event, and it was not any political programme.

“No votes were going to be sought at the event neither anything was to be said against any party,” Kejriwal said.