Property rights will help end rural poverty: PM Modi

NEW DELHI: Property rights will enhance economic activities and help in poverty alleviation in villages, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday.

Distributing more than 65 lakh property cards under the SVAMITVA scheme at a virtual event, the Prime Minister highlighted the “global challenge” of property rights.

“In the 21st century, there are so many challenges like climate change, water shortage, health crises, and epidemics. But the world has been facing one more big challenge. This challenge is of property rights.

Many years ago, the United Nations had done a study on land property in many countries of the world,” he said. “The UN had clearly stated that if poverty is to be reduced, then it is very important for people to have property rights,” he added.