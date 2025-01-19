Sandeep Dikshit corners AAP over water, air pollution

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit on Saturday blamed the AAP government for the air and water pollution in the capital, claiming it did nothing while in power over the past 10 years .

Addressing a press conference, Dikshit claimed there were around 5,500 DTC buses in 2013, but the number has now reduced to around 3,000. “In 2013, 43 lakh people used to commute in DTC buses, but today only 41 lakh people travel in DTC and cluster buses.

The numbers should have increased to around 60-65 lakh, given the rise in population, but it has dropped to 41 lakh. If these surplus 20-25 lakh people are choosing private transport, it clearly adds to pollution,” he said.

Dikshit also refuted Kejriwal’s claim that sewage capacity in Delhi increased by 50%. “In 2013, the capacity was 613 MGD. Now, its 632 MGD,” he said.