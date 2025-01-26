26/11 co-conspirator loses appeal in US court, to be extradited to India

Rana, 64, is currently lodged at the Metropolitan Detention Centre in Los Angeles.

According to Indian agencies, Rana is an associate of Pakistani-American terrorist David Coleman Headley, a key conspirator of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. At least 166 people were killed in the attacks orchestrated by Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba.

Ajmal Kasab was the only convict executed in the case. Another accused, Sayed Zabiuddin Ansari alias Abu Jundal, an Indian operative working for Lashkar terror group, was arrested in 2012 after being identified by Kasab. He is currently in a jail in Mumbai.

Rana had earlier worked as a doctor for the Pakistan Army. He had prior knowlewdge of the attacks, and a federal jury convicted him in 2011 of helping Lashkar with material support.

Officials in New Delhi said Rana’s actual extradition is just a matter of time and once he is brought to India, further interrogation could help unravel the role of Pakistani state actors in the attack.