A home for stray, voiceless souls

WEST BENGAL: In the bustling streets of Kolkata, amid the relentless rush of human life, speechless beings count for little. The stray animal life inhabiting the metropolis are most vulnerable; to weather, hunger and the scourge of human whimsies. However, owing to the efforts of Kanika Chakraborty, a 65-year-old homemaker, some of these stray animals could breathe easy knowing they have a warm shelter.

Kanika, resident of Dum Dum Mall Road in Kolkata, has always felt an overwhelming urge to help animals staying on streets. For the last 10 years, she has fed the animals in her locality regularly. In fact, any stray that wondered into the lane wouldn’t go back unfed.

Wherever Kanika sees an ill stray animal, she takes it upon herself to take it to the vet. Her age does not help her in pursuing her passion of meeting out aide to voiceless creatures, but she pushes on.

Kanika is also gravely opposed to violence against animals; she has often flagged concerns over the growing tendency among people to attack strays either out of fear or some twisted fancy.

“I have heard around my locality that stray dogs and cats are often beaten by residents. As these little creatures cannot express their feelings or protest, people have a tendency to beat them up mercilessly . Many fall ill from the beating. I have kept many such animal in my house; given them shelter and medicine and food.” Kanika says.

She says, over the years, she has noticed that even the police is reluctant to register complaints in instances where stray animals have been brutally beaten. “It is painful to see such apathy towards fellow beings who share our world,” she says.