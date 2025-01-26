Amit Shah promises welfare board for gig workers

NEW DELHI: In an attempt to provide gig workers’ social security, Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday announced to form a welfare board to deal with the challenges of the gig economy in the country.

Releasing the third and final phase of ‘Sankalp Patra’ of the party, Shah said the BJP would give Rs 10 lakh life insurance and Rs 5 lakh accidental insurance to gig workers if the party wins February 5 polls.

Rajasthan had become the first state in July 2023 to legislate social security measures for platform-based gig workers. In January 2024, the Haryana government had indicated that it would introduce legislation establishing a welfare board for the gig workers. However, the law is yet to be notified there.