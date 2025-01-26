Amit Shah promises welfare board for gig workers

NEW DELHI: In an attempt to provide gig workers’ social security, Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday announced to form a welfare board to deal with the challenges of the gig economy in the country.
Releasing the third and final phase of ‘Sankalp Patra’ of the party, Shah said the BJP would give Rs 10 lakh life insurance and Rs 5 lakh accidental insurance to gig workers if the party wins February 5 polls.
Rajasthan had become the first state in July 2023 to legislate social security measures for platform-based gig workers. In January 2024, the Haryana government had indicated that it would introduce legislation establishing a welfare board for the gig workers. However, the law is yet to be notified there.
Addressing the media, Shah promised complete ownership rights to people in 1,700 unauthorised colonies, 50,000 government jobs and 20 lakh self-employment, 13,000 e-buses, development of Yamuna riverfront on the lines of Sabarmati river front.
“The BJP will provide free treatment to senior citizens under the Ayushman Bharat scheme and we will approve it in the first Cabinet meeting if we come to power,” he said.
Accusing Arvind Kejriwal of doing negative campaigning through WhatsApp, Shah said people were getting fake calls that the BJP would stop welfare schemes if the saffron party formed the government. “I want to reiterate that no welfare schemes for the poor will be stopped and the BJP will fulfil its promises,” Shah said.
He took on Kejriwal on the liquor policy, saying the AAP supremo “proudly” stayed as CM in prison. He said the biggest poll issue in Delhi was to get rid of “liars and betrayers”, while referring to the AAP.