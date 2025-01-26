Guillain-Barré Syndrome cases up in Pune; teams to check outbreak

Primarily caused by the Norovirus, GBS spreads through contaminated food or water and can also be transmitted through airborne particles when an infected person vomits. Of the 73 GBS patients, 44 are from Pune rural, 11 are from Pune city, and they belong to the Pimpri Chinchwad area.

Fourteen GBS patients are stated to be on ventilators.

The infection usually lasts for one to three days, while some cases lead to severe health complications. The local health authority has sent GBS patients’ samples to the National Institute of Virology for further testing. However, the initial reports from the NIV indicated the presence of Campylobacter jejuni bacteria and Norovirus, both of which are spread through contaminated food and water. The symptoms of both infections include abdominal pain, vomiting, and diarrhoea.

The local Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) initiated a survey of these affected areas and even issued an inspection report of Parvati Water Treatment Centre that confirmed the presence of contaminated water. Residents of these areas have been asked to drink clean drinking water by boiling and purifying it before consumption.