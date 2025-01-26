Honouring the brave with gallantry medals

NEW DELHI: On the eve of the Republic Day, the government has announced the names of 942 personnel of police, fire, home guard and civil defence for gallantry and service medals.

Of the 942 names announced by the Ministry of Home Affairs, five personnel have been posthumously awarded gallantry medals.

These include Deputy Superintendent of Police Himayun Muzzammil from Jammu and Kashmir Police; Head Constable Girjesh Kumar Uddey from the Border Security Force; Constable Sunil Kumar Pandey from the Central Reserve Police Force; Head Constable Ravi Sharma from the Sashastra Seema Bal and Selection Grade Fireman Satish Kumar Raina.

Out of the 942 medals, 95 are gallantry medals, 101 are President’s Medals for Distinguished Service, and 746 are Medals for Meritorious Service.

Among the 95 gallantry awards, 28 personnel are from Left Wing Extremism affected areas, 28 personnel from the Jammu and Kashmir region, three from the North-East and 36 from other regions.

Armed Forces

Army’s Naik Dilwar Khan of artillery under the 28 Rashtriya Rifles has bagged the nation’s second highest peacetime gallantry award, but posthumously. Also, Major Manjit of Punjab Regiment under the 22 Rashtriya Rifles is the second this year to get Kirti Chakra.

The President approved gallantry awards to 93 Armed Forces and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) personnel, including 11 posthumously.

Of the 14 Shaurya Chakras, nine have gone to the Indian Army and two to the Indian Air Force. Three have been awarded to the other forces, including two to the CAPF personnel.

Other awards include one Bar to Sena Medal; 66 Sena Medals, two Nao Sena Medal and eight Vayu Sena Medals.

HIGHEST HONOUR

Gallantry and service medals for 942 personnel of police, fire, home guard and civil defence and correctional services

Of this, 5 were given gallantry medals posthumously — DSP Himayun Muzzammil of J&K Police, BSF head constable Girjesh Kumar Uddey, CRPF constable Sunil Kumar Pandey, SSB head constable Ravi Sharma and selection grade fireman Satish Kumar Raina

Gallantry awards announced to 93 Armed Forces and CAPF personnel, including 11 posthumously