Huge jump in tea imports leaves Northeast small growers worried

GUWAHATI: A massive jump in tea imports and Tea Board India’s directive for early closure of tea production in North India has left over two lakh small tea growers from the Northeast at their wit’s end.

These growers, who contribute over 54 per cent of tea produced in the Northeast, petitioned PM Narendra Modi on Friday under the banner of North East Confederation Small Tea Growers’ Association. They sought the Centre’s help to save the 200-year-old Indian tea industry.

In a letter, the association said the board had directed the small tea growers to stop harvesting tea leaves from December 1, 2024 for overcoming demand-supply mismatch.

“We have noticed a huge jump in imports of tea from Nepal, Kenya and other African countries. As per the official figures of Tea Board of Kenya, the exports from Kenya to India in 2024 (January to October) is 13.71 million kgs whereas in 2023 (January to October), it was 3.53 million kgs. Therefore, there has been a jump of 288 per cent,” the association said.