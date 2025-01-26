India tops Commonwealth nations in cancer cases: Lancet

NEW DELHI: Cancer incidence rates in India are substantially higher than any other Commonwealth nation, which saw an increase in cancer diagnosis by 35% between 2008 and 2018, according to a recent paper in Lancet Oncology.

In India, one in nine people are likely to develop cancer in their lifetime, with lung and breast cancers being the most common. Also, what is worrying is that the number of cancer cases in India is expected to rise at a rate that will surpass global averages — from 1.39 million in 2020 to 1.57 million by 2025, said co-author of the paper, Dr Bhawna Sirohi.

Almost 40% of cancer cases in India are due to rampant tobacco use, which significantly elevates the risk of lung, oral, and throat cancers. In comparison, she said that factors like poor diet and lack of physical activity cause 10% of cases.

“Cancer incidence rates in India are substantially higher than in many other Commonwealth nations, indicating major differences in health outcomes caused by a variety of socioeconomic factors,” Dr Sirohi, who is the Medical Director of Vedanta Medical Research Foundation, Naya Raipur, Chhattisgarh, India.