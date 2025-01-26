India tops Commonwealth nations in cancer cases: Lancet

NEW DELHI: Cancer incidence rates in India are substantially higher than any other Commonwealth nation, which saw an increase in cancer diagnosis by 35% between 2008 and 2018, according to a recent paper in Lancet Oncology.
In India, one in nine people are likely to develop cancer in their lifetime, with lung and breast cancers being the most common. Also, what is worrying is that the number of cancer cases in India is expected to rise at a rate that will surpass global averages — from 1.39 million in 2020 to 1.57 million by 2025, said co-author of the paper, Dr Bhawna Sirohi.
Almost 40% of cancer cases in India are due to rampant tobacco use, which significantly elevates the risk of lung, oral, and throat cancers. In comparison, she said that factors like poor diet and lack of physical activity cause 10% of cases.
“Cancer incidence rates in India are substantially higher than in many other Commonwealth nations, indicating major differences in health outcomes caused by a variety of socioeconomic factors,” Dr Sirohi, who is the Medical Director of Vedanta Medical Research Foundation, Naya Raipur, Chhattisgarh, India.
The paper in the Lancet Oncology Commission on Cancer in the Commonwealth said that cancer diagnoses in the 56 Commonwealth nations increased by 35% between 2008 and 2018, a cause for alarm.
Highlighting the high incidences of cancer in the 56-member Commonwealth countries, which includes large countries like Australia, Canada, highly-populated countries like India, and small countries like Barbados and Brunei, the paper suggested a comprehensive roadmap to combat it.
The authors suggested establishing a Commonwealth cancer observatory to standardise and harmonise data on cancer trends, treatment, and outcomes, enhancing data-driven policymaking, implementing digital cancer registries, strengthening regional cancer care networks, and increasing financial and policy support.
The recommendations also outline strategies for sustainable funding, including taxes on harmful products, expanded health budgets, and international support to ensure equitable access to essential cancer services.
The Commonwealth Roadmap for Cancer emphasises that comprehensive cancer control scaling up may result in significant economic returns — estimated at $12 for every $1 invested — via improved health outcomes and enhanced productivity, she said.
“Governments can justify initial investments in cancer control by presenting them as critical elements to economic development, highlighting the potential for significant savings in healthcare costs, increased labour participation, and improved citizens’ quality of life,” she said.