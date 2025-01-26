Pawan Rawat: From struggle to entrepreneurial success

UTTARAKHAND: Pawan Rawat, hailing from a remote corner of Uttarakhand, is the epitome of a rare blend of resilience and adaptability. The 29-year-old Pawan owns a fleet of taxis and runs a tour and travel business in Srinagar city of Pauri Garhwal district.

However, it hasn’t always been like this. “I didn’t have any grand dreams,” says Pawan, who was born in a family of farmers in Diyarkot village in Chamoli district. Having to share resources in a family of six memebers, the constraints were unlimited. However, his aspiration for a better life wasn’t bound by the thatched roof of his house.

“Around 2009-10, when I was in the 9th grade, a new chapter in my life began,” he shares.

“During school holidays, I would bring milk to the Karnprayag market on foot from my village, which was about 9 kilometres away. I delivered milk to two or three shops and then returned home,” he says with a sense of nostalgia.

“At that time, I saved 30 to 40 rupees in fare each day. Those few rupees held significant value for us. My elder sister was already married, and my father often struggled to make ends meet,” he shares without hesitation.

Despite discontinuing studies after the 12th grade in 2013, Pawan knew the importance of formal education and decided to take up a course after a gap of two years. He recounted, “People suggested that pursuing an ITI would be a good option. But then came the dilemma. ‘If I enrolled in ITI, how would I manage the rent and expenses for food?’”

With resolve, he stepped forward and filled out the ITI application form and secured the 63rd rank across Uttarakhand. “I was selected in ITI, Srinagar,” he says joyfully.

Pawan hitchhiked his way to Srinagar. “I arrived in a truck after taking a lift,” he recounts. Once there, he enquired about the accommodation.

One generous hotelier offered him a lifeline: “You can work at our hotel, and we’ll take care of your meals and accommodation, and you can attend your ITI classes during the day.”