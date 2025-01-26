TN's ‘Army villages’ trace legacy to Netaji’s INA

Speaking to TNIE, M Gopalakrishnan, a 63-year-old resident of Meenakshipuram, said the contribution of the villagers to the Indian Army spans multiple branches.

“Several graduates including doctors and engineers have served in various branches of the defence forces including the Army Medical Corps, the Indian Army Corps of Signals, Infantry, Artillery, Corps of Engineers, Military Nursing Service, and Corps of Electrical and Mechanical Engineering,” said Gopalakrishnan, a gold medallist in Economics and had served as a teacher at the Army Education Corps teaching subjects like map reading to soldiers decades ago.

“Some of the residents, including Thiyagi Govindhan, and Thiyagi Sreenivasan, were a part of the Indian National Army founded by Netaji Subash Chandra Bose,” he said. Gopalakrishnan also highlighted the pivotal role of former Major Perumal from Perumalthevanpatti in inspiring and guiding village youth to join the Army.

Subsequently, over the years, the ex-servicemen and Army personnel who had visited their homes during holidays started mentoring the youth and guiding them on joining the Army.

Honorary Subedar Major K Nandhagopal (62) from Chokkalingapuram said the villagers, decades ago, managed to provide fitness equipment for the village youth to train.

“The equipment is still being used. As many of us had served in the Army, we share insights and guide the next generation of villagers on entering defence service,” he said.

The villagers highlighted their commitment to serving the country: "Even if the aspirants were unable to join the Army, they join paramilitary forces like CRPF and BSF.”