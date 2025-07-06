Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu approves seven major proposals to speed up Amaravati construction

VIJAYAWADA : The 50th meeting of the Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) was held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday, where seven major proposals were approved, giving a significant push to the long-pending construction of the state capital Amaravati. Municipal Administration Minister Dr P. Narayana, Chief Secretary KS Jawahar Reddy, CRDA Commissioner Vivek Yadav, and other senior officials were present.

Later addressing the media, Minister Narayana assured the construction of Amaravati would be completed within three years. He said that the previous delay was due to the late finalisation of the master plan in 2018, but this time, all processes are streamlined and there is no room for doubt.

The CRDA Authority gave approval for the acquisition of an additional 20,494 acres in four villages of Amaravati mandal and three villages of Tullur mandal within the capital region. It also cleared the proposal to call for RFPs (Request for Proposals) for high-density residential zones and mixed-use development projects across 58 acres in Finance City and Sports City areas, including Mandadam, Rayapudi, and Pichukalapalem.

To boost civic infrastructure, the Authority approved the CRDA proposal for building convention centres near five-star hotels in Amaravati.

With construction activity increasing, the CRDA has been permitted to carry out sand dredging above the Prakasam Barrage to meet the capital’s material requirements.