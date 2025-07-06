Cemetery of mutiny, masons, memory and more!

NEW DELHI: Tucked into a corner of bustling Kashmere Gate metro station, the John Nicholson Cemetery lies quietly yet carries a testament of history. In an extremely rare case, the cemetery houses both Christian and Jewish tombstones.
Spread across 4-5 acres, the cemetery is among the oldest burial grounds in Delhi. It’s named after Brigadier-General John Nicholson, a controversial figure of British colonial history, who played a decisive role in suppressing the 1857 Sepoy uprising. Nicholson, who was once hailed by the British as a military hero, led troops during the Siege of Delhi. However, his reputation remains deeply contested. He was shot by a sepoy on September 14, 1857, and died nine days later.
Beyond Nicholson’s legacy, the cemetery holds a unique distinction—it features both Christian and Jewish gravestones, an uncommon sight in India. Among them are two striking British Jewish tombstones.
The first belongs to James Allen, a station master posted at Ghurre Hursaroo—likely modern-day Garhi Harsaru in Haryana—along the Rajputana State Railway, a line that connected Delhi to Ajmer, Indore, and Ahmedabad. He died on September 23, 1881, aged 37.
The second tombstone is that of William T Westlake, a Bazaar Sergeant, who died on February 12, 1880, aged 36. Bazaar Sergeants in the British Raj managed the markets in military cantonments.
Both tombstones bear the Star of David and the Square and Compasses, indicating they were Jewish Freemasons. These symbols, etched in stone, reflect the diverse identities and affiliations of those buried here, layers of colonial history rarely acknowledged.
In the intricately carved marble headstones, many still are marked by British-era design motifs. With trimmed foliage, the space feels eerily serene. Peacocks wander freely, their calls mingling with distant roar of city traffic, creating a haunting yet peaceful atmosphere.