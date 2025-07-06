Cemetery of mutiny, masons, memory and more!

NEW DELHI: Tucked into a corner of bustling Kashmere Gate metro station, the John Nicholson Cemetery lies quietly yet carries a testament of history. In an extremely rare case, the cemetery houses both Christian and Jewish tombstones.

Spread across 4-5 acres, the cemetery is among the oldest burial grounds in Delhi. It’s named after Brigadier-General John Nicholson, a controversial figure of British colonial history, who played a decisive role in suppressing the 1857 Sepoy uprising. Nicholson, who was once hailed by the British as a military hero, led troops during the Siege of Delhi. However, his reputation remains deeply contested. He was shot by a sepoy on September 14, 1857, and died nine days later.

Beyond Nicholson’s legacy, the cemetery holds a unique distinction—it features both Christian and Jewish gravestones, an uncommon sight in India. Among them are two striking British Jewish tombstones.