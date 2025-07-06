Jaipur Diary: Rajiv Sharma takes charge as Rajasthan top cop

Rajiv Sharma takes charge as Raj top cop

Rajasthan finally has a new top cop! 1990-batch IPS officer Rajiv Sharma has been appointed as the state’s Director General of Police (DGP) and has officially taken charge at the Police HQ. Though three names were shortlisted, Sharma was always the frontrunner. The state government even recalled him from central deputation — and word is, his OBC background played a key role in sealing the deal. Now, with Sharma in the hot seat, talk of a major police reshuffle is heating up. The transfer list could drop any day, keeping senior officers on their toes!

Shekhawat vs Gehlot gets close & personal

The old rivalry between Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has flared up again, and it’s anything but polite. During a fiery visit to his hometown, Shekhawat launched a scathing attack on Gehlot over the infamous Sanjivani scam — but it wasn’t just political anymore. Shekhawat accused Gehlot of crossing all limits by dragging his late mother into the controversy, calling the remarks “unpardonable” and “deeply personal.” And here’s the kicker — when asked if he’d consider withdrawing the defamation suit against Gehlot, Shekhawat’s answer was a flat “No compromise.”

‘Political eviction’ turns X into battleground

MP Hanuman Beniwal and his party leaders have been slapped with notices to vacate their government bungalows and MLA quarters — and the deadline is ticking: July 11. But this isn’t just routine eviction, it’s turned into a full-blown digital drama! To spice it up even more, reports say Beniwal’s electricity connection at the residence has been cut — and now it’s not just about bungalows, it’s about bruised egos and political payback. The moment the notice dropped, Beniwal’s supporters lit up X with fiery hashtags demanding CM Bhajanlal Sharma’s ouster. Bhajanlal camp fired back, turning the timeline into a battleground. Insiders suggest, BJP and Congress leaders who’ve long had issues with Beniwal are quietly toasting this move.

Rajesh Asnani

Our correspondent in Jaipur

rajesh.asnani@newindianexpress.com