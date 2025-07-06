NMC tweaks norms, sets guidelines for teaching institutes & PG course

NEW DELHI: Non-teaching government hospitals with over 220 beds can now be designated as teaching institutions as per the new regulations that the National Medical Commission (NMC) notified on Saturday.

Also, the existing specialists with 10 years of experience can be appointed as Associate Professors, and those with two years can be appointed as Assistant Professors—without the mandatory Senior Residency—provided they complete the Basic Course in Biomedical Research within two years.

The new regulations—Medical Institutions (Qualifications of Faculty) Regulations, 2025— were brought in with the aim to address the demand for healthcare professionals and enhance the quality of medical education, the NMC said.

The new rules also allow PG courses to be started in medical institutions with two faculty members and two seats, relaxing the earlier requirement of three faculty and a senior resident. Bed requirements per unit have also been rationalised for several specialties. In addition to Anatomy, Physiology, and Biochemistry, departments of Microbiology and Pharmacology can now appoint faculty with MSc-PhD qualifications.

These regulations, brought in by the Post Graduate Medical Education Board (PGMEB) under NMC, are designed to widen the pool of eligible faculty and facilitate the expansion of undergraduate and postgraduate seats in medical colleges.

These new regulations are a step towards unlocking the human resource potential within govt health systems and optimising medical education infrastructure.

As per the new regulations, senior consultants with three years of teaching experience in National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences-recognised govt medical institutions are eligible to for the post of a professor.