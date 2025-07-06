No life-saving organ transplants for marginalised populations: Lancet

NEW DELHI: Despite India making progress in organ transplantation, and being a sought-after transplant tourism destination for patients from abroad, the country still faces challenges in achieving equitable access for all its citizens, especially those living in remote areas, said a latest Lancet study.

The study stressed that India needs stronger government investment, better data collection, improved public sector capacity, and policies to reduce financial and geographic barriers. India, placed in Category 4 along with South Africa, witnesses most transplants in private hospitals concentrated in urban areas. Despite free dialysis in many states, the study said, there is no comprehensive national policy covering transplantation costs.

Dr Vivekanand Jha, co-author and Executive Director, The George Institute for Global Health India, said many Indians, especially people experiencing poverty and those outside major cities, will continue to lack access to life-saving transplants if India does not provide equitable access for underserved and marginalised populations.

He, however, said, some states like Tamil Nadu have emerged as a leader in deceased donor programs and providing public funding to support transplantation through government hospitals. “Most transplants are performed in private hospitals, mainly in cities, making them unaffordable and inaccessible for many people, especially those in rural areas,” he said.

India faces a critical shortage of donated organs, especially from deceased donors. “Most transplants rely on living donors, which limits the number of available organs. Public hospitals are underfunded and have limited capacity for transplantation due to the demand,” Dr Jha said. There is also a risk of unethical practices, with continued reporting of instances of organ trafficking and commercialisation. “Even though India is one of the top two or three in terms of the total number of transplants in the world, when adjusted for population size, it sits very low in the table,” he added.