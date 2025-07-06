Saving wildlife to protect Planet

ASSAM : Priyalin Gogoi, a Class 9 student from Dhakuakhana in Assam’s Lakhimpur district, has made an unusual promise this year: he won’t eat local fish until mid-July. This may sound peculiar to some, but for Priyalin, it’s a small yet significant sacrifice. This is the fish breeding season and the state government has imposed a ban on fishing in designated areas to allow the fish to reproduce.
Priyalin’s decision is part of a larger movement initiated by Manash Pratim Dutta, a government schoolteacher and conservationist from Dhakuakhana. Along with Haripriya Gogoi, Meghali Das, Rakhipriya Chamuah and over 100 other students from Lakhimpur and neighbouring districts, Priyalin is not alone in his vow. The goal is to protect local fish populations that play a vital role in controlling mosquito numbers by feeding on larvae.
“April to mid-July is the fish spawning season and fishing is prohibited during this period. Yet, some people continue to fish clandestinely,” says Dutta, who teaches science at Dhakuakhana Higher Secondary School. His advocacy is rooted in his belief that the declining fish population is contributing to an uptick in mosquito-borne diseases in the region.
A Growing Concern
As a local conservationist, Dutta has observed a worrying trend over the years. Many species of local fish have either disappeared or are in danger of vanishing entirely. This, in turn, has created an imbalance in the local ecosystem, particularly when it comes to controlling mosquito populations.
“Local fish eat mosquito larvae, and without them, we’re seeing more mosquitoes around. Our grandparents used to talk about fish species that we don’t even see anymore. If we continue to catch them without regard for their breeding seasons, they could be gone forever,” Dutta explains.
This year, the movement has been particularly successful. Dutta received numerous calls from children informing him that they had indeed followed through on their promise not to eat local fish. His unique strategy of working with children has proven effective. He believes that when kids stop eating the fish, their parents are less likely to bring them home.
Expanding the Scope of Conservation
Dutta’s commitment to conservation goes beyond just fish. He also works tirelessly on the protection of vultures, whose numbers are in sharp decline in Assam. Along with his friends Biman Handique, Dhrubajyoti Chetia, and Rantu Chetia, he runs the group ‘Pure Environment for Wildlife’. The group is focused on vulture conservation, particularly because of the threats posed by poisoned carcasses.
“There have been many cases where vultures have suffered from food poisoning after eating carcasses of cattle poisoned with Diclofenac or Furadan,” Dutta explains. Diclofenac, a nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug once commonly used in livestock, has been banned for veterinary use due to its harmful effects on vultures. Similarly, Furadan, a pesticide often used to deter stray dogs, also remains a significant threat to vultures, despite its ban.
Dutta and his team travel across northern and eastern Assam, educating villagers about these dangers and urging them to inform the authorities when they find distressed or dead vultures. “We organise a residential nature camp every July. People, including children, come from various places. We spread awareness on vulture conservation, animal rescue and plantations. We advise them to inform forest officials if they come across a wild animal, whether or not distressed. After they return home, they spread similar awareness to fellow villagers,” Dutta says.
Inspiring the Next Generation
One of Dutta’s most innovative projects involves encouraging children to plant trees and take responsibility for their survival. His idea is simple but powerful: children plant a tree and name it after themselves. By associating their names with
the trees, Dutta believes that the children will feel more invested in their survival, making them more likely to nurture and protect the plants as they grow.
In addition, Dutta has inspired a new generation of environmental advocates by encouraging children to carry their own micro dustbins—small bottles in which they can collect trash. The idea is to prevent littering, and many of his young followers have spread the concept to their peers. In this way, Dutta is fostering a culture of responsibility and care for the environment, one small action at a time.
“I’ve been passionate about environmental conservation since I was a schoolboy,” Dutta reflects. “I was inspired by the writings of Rainer Maria Rilke, especially his words in Letters to a Young Poet—‘Go into yourself. Find out the reason that commands you to write.’ It made me realise that I could make a real difference, even at a young age.”
A Legacy of Advocacy
Over the years, Dutta has expanded his influence beyond the classroom. He has authored seven books, four of which focus on environmental conservation, while the other three are collections of poetry. His writing has made a lasting impact.
Dutta’s work extends to tribal communities as well. When visiting such areas, he learns the local languages and songs to better connect with the people. He uses real-life examples to motivate children, emphasizing that anyone, whether a village boy or a city dweller, can make a significant impact on the world around them.