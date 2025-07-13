Arunachal Pradesh tense day after molestation accused killed

GUWAHATI: Curfew was imposed in Roing town of Arunachal Pradesh’s Lower Dibang Valley district Saturday, a day after a migrant youth from the neighbouring Assam was lynched by a mob for allegedly sexually assaulting several schoolgirls.

The deceased, a teenage construction worker, had reportedly molested at least seven female students of Roing’s Mount Carmel School—aged between five and seven years old—who stayed at the hostel.

The situation spiralled out of control on Friday as irate parents and locals stormed the police station where the boy was lodged, dragged him out and thrashed him badly, leaving him grievously injured.

The cops rushed to his rescue and took him to a local hospital, with the mob in hot pursuit. But the rabble got hold of him again and battered him to death. Police reinforcements arrived shortly after the incident and brought the situation under control. A post-mortem examination was conducted in front of a judicial magistrate at Roing District Hospital. Police have registered multiple cases related to child sexual abuse and mob lynching, among others. Investigations are on against the school and hostel management for their failure to ensure the students’ safety.

Meanwhile, Superintendent of Police Ringu Ngupok told this newspaper that the cops had stopped people from gathering at a place on Saturday morning. He said, “I am constantly monitoring the situation on the ground. Everything is currently under control.”