CM Yogi Adityanath says religious conversions a deep conspiracy, won’t be tolerated

LUCKNOW: CM Yogi Adityanath on Saturday termed illegal religious conversions a calculated conspiracy to undermine the nation’s identity and destroy social fabric, asserting that Uttar Pradesh government was taking firm action to curb it.
Yogi referred to the recent case of Balrampur where a large-scale illegal conversion racket backed by foreign funding was unearthed.
The CM revealed that the suspicious transactions of over Rs 100 crore was found across 40 accounts with pre-determined “rates” for conversion. He termed it a grave threat to economic and social security of the state and the nation.
“Some forces are deliberately trying to alter the fundamental character of the country through unlawful conversions. This is an attack on social cohesion and cannot be tolerated under any circumstances,” the CM said while addressing the flagging-off ceremony of Shri Tegh Bahadur Sandesh Yatra dedicated to 350th Shaheedi Varsh of the Sikh Guru.
Yogi underlined that marginalised communities, particularly Scheduled Castes, were being lured and coerced into changing their religion. He emphasised that such acts were against the spirit of the Constitution and the principle of social equality.
The Yatra, which commenced from Lucknow, will pass through Kanpur, Etawah, and Agra before culminating at Chandni Chowk and the historic Sheeshganj Gurudwara in Delhi—the site of Guru Tegh Bahadur’s martyrdom. A commemorative memento was also presented to the CM to mark the occasion.
The CM said 350-year-old legacy of Guru Tegh Bahadur martyrdom was being revived through this yatra, serving as a powerful reminder of “oppression and atrocities” under Aurangzeb’s rule. He noted that the Mughal ruler sought to suppress Sanatan Dharma and impose Islamic dominance. “In the face of tyranny, Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji chose martyrdom over compromise, standing firm on the path of righteousness,” the CM said.
“His martyrdom continues to inspire future generations with its message of unwavering faith and courage. The entire yatra is rooted in the tradition of sacrifice and resilience. As we commemorate Shaheedi Diwas, we are reminded of the immense struggles and sacrifices that paved the way for India to emerge as a free and strong nation,” he added.
Yogi stressed the need to preserve the legacy of sacrifice set by Sikh Gurus and to resist attempts to divide Hindus and Sikhs. “Such conspiracies have been attempted before and will continue to surface, but we must remain vigilant and united,” he said. “Shaheedi Diwas inspired people to carry forward Gurus’ legacy and adapt it to modern-day strategies to ensure no community or individual was ever forced to abandon their culture or religion,” Yogi added.