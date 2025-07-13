CM Yogi Adityanath says religious conversions a deep conspiracy, won’t be tolerated

LUCKNOW: CM Yogi Adityanath on Saturday termed illegal religious conversions a calculated conspiracy to undermine the nation’s identity and destroy social fabric, asserting that Uttar Pradesh government was taking firm action to curb it.

Yogi referred to the recent case of Balrampur where a large-scale illegal conversion racket backed by foreign funding was unearthed.

The CM revealed that the suspicious transactions of over Rs 100 crore was found across 40 accounts with pre-determined “rates” for conversion. He termed it a grave threat to economic and social security of the state and the nation.

“Some forces are deliberately trying to alter the fundamental character of the country through unlawful conversions. This is an attack on social cohesion and cannot be tolerated under any circumstances,” the CM said while addressing the flagging-off ceremony of Shri Tegh Bahadur Sandesh Yatra dedicated to 350th Shaheedi Varsh of the Sikh Guru.

Yogi underlined that marginalised communities, particularly Scheduled Castes, were being lured and coerced into changing their religion. He emphasised that such acts were against the spirit of the Constitution and the principle of social equality.

The Yatra, which commenced from Lucknow, will pass through Kanpur, Etawah, and Agra before culminating at Chandni Chowk and the historic Sheeshganj Gurudwara in Delhi—the site of Guru Tegh Bahadur’s martyrdom. A commemorative memento was also presented to the CM to mark the occasion.