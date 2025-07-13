Cop turns eco Saviour

ARUNACHAL PRADESH : What does a police officer do when his area is largely crime-free or experiences a low crime rate? While some may look for other ways to pass the time, Arunachal Pradesh SP Jummar Basar went beyond his official mandate to add value to the local economy when he was posted to the “peaceful” Upper Siang district in 2020. His work in the remote and nondescript Gobuk village has since turned it into a shining example of community-led ecotourism and wildlife conservation.
Gobuk, perched at an altitude of 1,200 metres, is known for its rich biodiversity. It is home to an array of birds, butterflies and moths that attract wildlife biologists from across the country. The village has managed to transition from a culture of hunting to one focused on conservation. This transformation has been largely driven by the community’s newfound engagement with nature-based tourism, including Siang Biodiversity Meet.
From Hunters to Protectors
Just five years ago, the villagers of Gobuk had little knowledge about the importance of conservation. Deer, wild boars, and bears were among the species hunted regularly. But in the last few years, things began to change — thanks in part to the tireless work of 38-year-old Basar, an Arunachal Pradesh Police Service officer.
When Basar first arrived in Gobuk, he recognised its potential as an ecotourism hotspot. The district presented him with an chance to go beyond his policing duties.
“I could see Gobuk’s rich biodiversity and ecotourism potential. Since it is a very peaceful district and I didn’t have much engagement in policing, I thought I should help the locals, particularly the youth, explore other avenues for income,” says Basar, now the SP of Itanagar Capital Region.
Reviving Local Initiatives
It didn’t take long for Basar to learn that the villagers had once operated an NGO, the Epum Sirum Welfare Society, but it had fallen into disuse. Seeing an opportunity, Basar suggested reviving it. He shared his plans to develop the village into an ecotourism destination and the villagers were eager to collaborate. The revitalisation of the NGO came at a cost, but Basar personally took care of it.
In a bid to engage the local hunters, Basar introduced them to the potential of ecotourism, which could provide them with a sustainable source of income while also conserving the wildlife in their region. These former hunters, who were accustomed to using their knowledge of the land for hunting, began to embrace the idea of protecting it instead.
“We went on a five-day trek through the jungle with the hunters leading the way,” Basar recalls. “We laid camera traps at ten locations, and after two months, we returned to check them. The images we retrieved were incredible — we discovered a black morph of the Asiatic golden cat, tragopan, Himalayan bear, and other rare species.”
Spreading Word Through Social Media
With growing awareness and a solid understanding of Gobuk’s biodiversity, Basar began promoting the village and its scenic beauty. He used his platform with Arunachal Wildlife Explorative (AWE), an organisation he runs to rescue wild animals and spread awareness, to publicise Gobuk’s transformation on social media. As a result, the village began receiving attention both within Arunachal Pradesh and across India.
Local youth, many of whom had previously faced unemployment, began to realise that ecotourism could provide a solution to their challenges. “Gobuk was a village without many opportunities before. But after tourism started to pick up, people started realising they could earn a living by preserving the environment,” says Basar.
A chance meeting with cinematographer Nakul and researcher Priya Singh of Felis India Creations was the turning point. Through them, Basar befriended Sandesh Kudur, the founder of Felis India Creations, who was intrigued by AWE’s initiatives. This connection led to collaborations with organisations like the Ashoka Trust for Research in Ecology and the Environment and Titli Trust. These organisations visited Gobuk, conducted research, and helped with resources. Within a few months, Gobuk transformed into a hub for biodiversity research.