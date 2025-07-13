Cop turns eco Saviour

ARUNACHAL PRADESH : What does a police officer do when his area is largely crime-free or experiences a low crime rate? While some may look for other ways to pass the time, Arunachal Pradesh SP Jummar Basar went beyond his official mandate to add value to the local economy when he was posted to the “peaceful” Upper Siang district in 2020. His work in the remote and nondescript Gobuk village has since turned it into a shining example of community-led ecotourism and wildlife conservation.

Gobuk, perched at an altitude of 1,200 metres, is known for its rich biodiversity. It is home to an array of birds, butterflies and moths that attract wildlife biologists from across the country. The village has managed to transition from a culture of hunting to one focused on conservation. This transformation has been largely driven by the community’s newfound engagement with nature-based tourism, including Siang Biodiversity Meet.

From Hunters to Protectors

Just five years ago, the villagers of Gobuk had little knowledge about the importance of conservation. Deer, wild boars, and bears were among the species hunted regularly. But in the last few years, things began to change — thanks in part to the tireless work of 38-year-old Basar, an Arunachal Pradesh Police Service officer.

When Basar first arrived in Gobuk, he recognised its potential as an ecotourism hotspot. The district presented him with an chance to go beyond his policing duties.

“I could see Gobuk’s rich biodiversity and ecotourism potential. Since it is a very peaceful district and I didn’t have much engagement in policing, I thought I should help the locals, particularly the youth, explore other avenues for income,” says Basar, now the SP of Itanagar Capital Region.