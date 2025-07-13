Harassment by HoD pushes BEd student to self-immolation in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR/BALASORE: In a shocking incident, a second-year girl student of integrated BEd at Fakir Mohan (Autonomous) College in Balasore set herself afire on the college campus alleging severe harassment by the head of the department (HoD).

The 20-year-old Soumyashri Bisi, of Bhograi, sustained 90 per cent burns and was rushed to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bhubaneswar.

Her condition is stated to be critical and she is on ventilator support. As per police, Bisi took the drastic step alleging the HoD Samir Sahu was demanding favours from her over poor attendance.

A case was registered and Sahu arrested under relevant sections of the BNS including sexual harassment and abetment of suicide. Sources said Bisi had reportedly been facing harassment at the hands of Sahu since long and had also taken the matter to the college principal Dillip Ghosh around six months back.

She had last met the principal on June 30 and sought action against Sahu alleging he was threatening to give her poor marks in the examination if she did not comply.

In a letter to the college’s internal complaints committee (ICC) on July 1, Bisi had alleged that Sahu had been mentally and sexually harassing her for the last few months as well as demanding favours and even threatening to fail her in the examinations. She even claimed that she had earlier attempted suicide due to the harassment.

The authorities had reportedly assured her of looking into the matter within five days. However, as the issue was not resolved, Bisi met the college principal again earlier in the day with her brother Soumya Ranjan.

When she did not receive any satisfactory response, she staged a demonstration outside the main entrance of the college. She then poured petrol on her body and immolated herself.

The incident took place at around 12.30 pm. Bisi’s friend Jyotiprakash Biswal of Balasore’s Dublagadi village, who was present at the spot, also sustained injuries while trying to save her.

After the incident, college principal Ghosh said Bisi met him on the day and he counselled her for about 20 to 25 minutes. “I advised her to be patient and assured that the matter would be resolved,” he added. Ghosh, however, said the ICC had not found any evidence regarding Bisi’s allegations against Sahu of demanding favours from her.