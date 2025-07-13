IIM-C rape case: Student sent to police custody till July 19

KOLKATA : A city court on Saturday remanded a student of the Indian Institute of Management Calcutta (IIM-C), arrested in connection with a rape case, in police custody till July 19.

According to sources, police arrested the student based on a complaint by a woman, a clinical psychologist by profession. The woman was allegedly called to the IIM-C boys hostel on Friday for a counselling session. She was allegedly given pizza mixed with drugs and fell unconscious. She later realised she was raped, sources said.

The woman went to Thakurpukur police station to file a complaint but she was directed to Haridevpur station, which has jurisdiction over IIM-C.

However, in a new twist, the woman’s father later said that his daughter was not raped and that she filed a police complaint “by force” without explaining what it meant.

“The incident is being investigated by police. I can’t comment on anything now,” Saibal Chattopadhyay, IIM-C director-in-charge, told this newspaper.