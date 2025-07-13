Kolkata Diary: Civic body mulls tourist centre at city wetlands

Heritage-rich city ghat set for restoration

The Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, Kolkata has entered an agreement with Adani Ports for redevelopment, restoration, and beautification of the historic Kumartuli Ghat in ‘North Calcutta’ — the ancient city. The agreement marks a significant move to rejuvenate a heritage-rich location along the Hooghly River. As part of the MoU, the Kumartuli Ghat — known for its legacy of traditional idol-making — will undergo heritage-compliant redevelopment and beautification, with due regard to environmental sustainability and cultural sensitivity. “We are not merely restoring a physical structure but a space deeply woven into Kolkata’s cultural fabric,” SMPK chairman Rathendra Raman said.

Civic body mulls tourist centre at city wetlands

The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) plans to develop a state-of-the-art tourist centre around the East Kolkata Wetlands, a Ramsar site i.e. protected for its ecological significance and biodiversity. Municipal & Urban Development minister and Kolkata mayor Firhad Hakim said the area will be made into a tourist attraction by protecting the natural beauty and biodiversity of the East Kolkata wetlands. The KMC has already sent a proposal to the state government in this regard. Neglected for long, the KMC finally plans to revive the ecologically-significant zones in the city, bringing houseboats, setting up restaurants and other activities for tourists.

State govt to host business conclave

The West Bengal government is set to host a business and industrial summit during the last quarter of this calendar year. Recently, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee chaired a meeting at State headquarters Nabanna, to take stock of the investment proposals and decided to host the conclave. Chief Minister’s Principal Chief Advisor Amit Mitra said core sectors like steel, leather, apparel and hosiery, gems and jewellery, food, food processing and associated industries, and pharma and medical equipment sectors will be prioritised in the conclave. Moreover, the summit will also focus on boosting cultural and historical tourism in Bengal, the officer said.

Kaushik Pradhan

Our correspondent in West Bengal

kaushik@newindianexpress.com