She came,she saw, she conquered

UTTAR PRADESH : Rachna Kumari was an eager student of class 10, when her school life was cut short due to poverty and societal pressure. Her family could not afford to send her to a private institution nearby and government institutions were far from her place. Thus at the tender age of 17, her family tried to force her into marriage.

Six years later, the 23 year old has gone on to become a prominent figure in the sole major market of the block. Belonging to Chhitan Purva village in Risia block, Bahraich district, Rachna is now an entrepreneur as well as a third-year Bachelor of Arts student. Her shop selling wheat stalk handmade paintings is a major attraction here. The small shop stands alone among the plethora of shops in the main market of Risia block, not only because of the uncommon merchandise but also by her grit, guts, and remarkable determination.

Rachna’s journey took a pivotal turn when she came in contact with the Aga Khan Foundation (AKF) which offers vocational training and life skills courses to marginalised young women through Project Lehar. This initiative helped her resume her education and persuade her family into abandoning marriage plans.

At present, Rachna engages in wheat stalk painting—a traditional Bahraich art form involving intricate designs crafted from finely cut wheat stalks on cloth. Her shop also functions as a training centre, providing second chances to other girls from similar backgrounds. She conducts training sessions six days a week charging Rs 500 per girl for a one-month basic course and currently has 20 students aged between 12 and 17 under her tutelage.

Each morning, Rachna completes household chores before cycling five kilometres from her home to operate her shop independently. This dedication has brought her attention.