Trial delays forcing innocents to spend years in prison: Chief Justice of India Justice BR Gavai

HYDERABAD: Stating that India and the legal system are facing unique challenges that require urgent attention, Chief Justice of India Justice BR Gavai on Saturday asserted that the country has the talent to find solutions.

Speaking at the 22nd Annual Convocation of NALSAR University of Law, the CJI said: “Delays in trials can sometimes last decades. There are cases where individuals have been declared innocent after spending years in jail as undertrials. Our best talent can help resolve such issues.”

Justice Gavai noted the disparity in perceptions surrounding legal graduates, saying a student from a national law school in a metro city is often considered better placed than one from a smaller university. “This is not necessarily because of skill, but perception. It is unfair, but real. We need to confront it, not accept it,” he said.

The CJI stressed the importance of core legal subjects such as the Constitution, Contract Act, Code of Civil Procedure and Criminal Law, stating that there is no shortcut to legal knowledge and no alternative to knowing the basics. He also referred to the rapid changes in law due to emerging areas like artificial intelligence and data privacy.

Addressing the growing trend of pursuing foreign degrees, the CJI said such qualifications have become symbols of validation. “If you wish to go, go. It teaches you how the world thinks. But go with scholarship and funding. Go with purpose, not pressure. I see young lawyers taking loans of `50–70 lakh for this. Do not put yourself or your family under such a burden. A foreign degree alone is not a stamp of your worth.”

Justice Gavai said the trend also reflects a deeper structural concern, that of a lack of confidence in India’s postgraduate legal education and research. “If we want to keep our best minds or bring them back, we must create nurturing academic environments, offer transparent and merit-based opportunities, and most importantly, restore dignity and purpose to legal research and teaching in India.”

SC Judge Justice PS Narasimha, CM A Revanth Reddy, Acting CJ of the Telangana HC were present.