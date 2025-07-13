Union Minister Amit Shah targets 25 per cent vote share in upcoming Kerala local body polls

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Setting the BJP’s poll agenda in the state, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday projected 25% vote share for the saffron party in the upcoming local body election. Addressing the party workers in Thiruvananthapuram, Shah trained guns on Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and claimed the BJP-led NDA will form government in Kerala in 2026.

Highlighting the Centre’s contributions to Kerala’s infrastructure, Shah said contrary to perception, central allocations to the state have increased. He pointed out that the railway budget allocation for Kerala, which was just Rs 372 crore in 2004, has increased to Rs 3,700 crore under the Modi government.

The Union minister addressed a massive gathering of party workers at Putharikandam ground at the ‘Vikasitha Keralam’ (Developed Kerala) event, which marked a significant show of strength for the BJP in the state.

In his speech, Shah lashed out at both the ruling LDF and the Opposition UDF, accusing them of decades of corruption and neglect. “For real change, Kerala must stop rotating power between the UDF and LDF. Both these fronts focus only on the development of their cadre. Only the BJP can ensure the development of the state,” he said.

Energising the crowd of around 30,000 party workers by raising ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ slogan, he took a swipe at CM Pinarayi Vijayan. “Let our voices be loud enough so that even the chief minister, who is abroad, hears about this powerful gathering,” he said.

Rejecting the perception that the BJP is a party limited to northern India, Shah pointed to its growth in Odisha, Tripura, Telangana and Assam. “BJP is now a national party in every sense,” he said, urging the party’s grassroots workers to take the message of ‘Viksit Bharat’ and ‘Vikasitha Keralam’ to every household.

The Union home minister launched a fierce attack on the LDF and UDF, accusing them of turning Kerala into a hub of corruption and lawlessness. He also drew comparisons between major corruption scandals during their respective tenures. He termed the gold smuggling case as the “biggest government-sponsored corruption”.