Dehradun Diary: From Kedarnath mule paths to IIT Madras, Atul’s journey is one of grit and goals

Atul Kumar once made a living by transporting pilgrims on mules and horseback along the Kedarnath Dham trails, suppoting his family with the little he earned. Now, Atul head for IIT Madras, having cleared the IIT-Joint Admission Test (JAM) 2025. Son of a horse breeder from a small village in Rudraprayag, Atul says, “My only goal is to progress and do something better for myself and my family.” He began preparing for the IIT-JAM examination last July after returning from Kedarnath, relying on a friend’s shared notes due to limited resources and connectivity in the mountainous region. His dedication led to success in the February examination.

Guv intervention sought in alleged poll fraud

Petitioner Shakti Singh Bartwal has approached the Raj Bhavan complaining of the Uttarakhand State Election Commission’s inaction on voter list irregularities for the upcoming panchayat polls. Bartwal alleges, the SEC defied High Court orders to probe individuals registered in two separate constituencies, in violation of the Uttarakhand Panchayat Raj Act. He accuses the SEC of malicious functioning, favouring certain individuals, despite the specific directions for thorough probe and action. Bartwal urged the Governor to intervene immediately, threatening to file a contempt of court petition if the SEC continues to disregard judicial directives.

Dham replica sparks row, priests threaten action

The Char Dham Teerth Purohit Mahapanchayat has strongly opposed construction of a symbolic Kedarnath temple in Saifai, Uttar Pradesh, vowing legal action if the plan proceeds. “Replicating Kedarnath Dham’s architecture and sanctum hurts sentiments of millions of Sanatanis,” Suresh Semwal, Mahapanchayat president, said. He highlighted their past opposition to similar moves and cited Uttarakhand’s July 2024 resolution against misusing Char Dham names. “While temple construction is welcome, Char Dhams hold unique, sacred significance for crores of Hindus,” the priests’ body statement read.

narendra sethi

Our correspondent in Uttarakhand

narendrasethi@newindianexpress.com