Fate, not time, outran this turbaned Tornado

At an age when most people soothe their soles and massage sagging egos, Fauja Singh was lacing up his trainers for another bout with himself, for he was his own rival of his age on the asphalt track. The tentative strolls in the courtyard were not for him. He preferred the top variant – the marathon, all 26.2 miles of it.

This remarkable specimen of health and determination was a man of contradictions. Until the very end of his extraordinary life, cut short at 114, Singh remained a human paradox: delicate in frame, yet indefatigable in spirit; quiet of demeanour with a thundering legacy. He did not need a stopwatch to run. Time stopped to meet his pace.

Fauja Singh was the youngest of four children.Gallari (talkative), as he was called, was born in Beas village in Jalandhar in 1911. Fragile as a newborn, his parents were worried when he wobbled trying to walk even at five. In the end, it was his legs that would carry him to global fame on their shoulders.

He had an uneventful life, the lone high point being his move to the UK in 1993, after his wife and a son passed away in Punjab. Bent with age and sorrow, he was on the brink of exhaustion. He said to himself, Hello, why am I wallowing in self-pity?

His salvation came in the form of running. He left his grief behind as he pumped his muscles, pounding his feet on the paved streets. At 89, he ran his first marathon. Longevity, for him, was a matter of academic interest.

The world began to notice him. First with amusement, then awe and finally, adoration. He kept himself fit. People loved him for his joie de vivre, his friendly face with the mouth always creasing into a smile and, yes, the twinkle in his eyes. He ran nine full marathons, including six London Marathons, and several half marathons, his last official engagement at the age of 101. He ran in the UK and abroad, in London, Hong Kong, New York, and Toronto, remaining fit and agile as he grew older, a living testament to human potential.