New Delhi-Gurugram high-speed link in the works, travel time may drop to 25 minutes

NEW DELHI: Sick of long traffic snarls between Delhi and Gurugram? There’s good news on the horizon! A new high-speed corridor is in the offing, set to significantly reduce travel time between the two cities. What once took over an hour on crowded highways like NH-48 or MG Road could soon be reduced to just 25 to 30 minutes.

A direct link starting from either Gyarah Murti or Talkatora Stadium to Gurugram is currently being explored. This project is part of two major proposals aimed at easing traffic congestion in Lutyens’ Delhi and Central Delhi, as per government officials.

According to sources, this idea was discussed during a meeting in June, chaired by Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, Delhi CM Rekha Gupta, and senior officials. The National Highways Authority of India was asked to draw up a detailed plan to tackle congestion.

The second proposal under discussion focuses on a major elevated corridor or tunnel aimed at connecting the Delhi-Meerut Expressway with the planned elevated route from AIIMS to the Mahipalpur Bypass. This is expected to reduce traffic congestion on Ring Road and the Mehrauli-Gurugram route, officials said.

Core of the plan is the 20-km elevated corridor from AIIMS to Mahipalpur Bypass, which is designed to act as an alternative to NH-48.