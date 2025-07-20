NMC issues interim guidelines for MBBS admissions of students with disabilities

NEW DELHI: The National Medical Commission (NMC) on Saturday announced interim guideline for admission in MBBS courses for students with disabilities and directed them to submit self-certified affidavits evaluating their functional abilities.

While the Unique Disability Identity Cards (UDID) have been established as a mandatory for persons with benchmark disabilities (PwBD), they must also report to designated medical board – just 16 and not in all states – for verification of their self-certified affidavit. The guidelines came as the NEET-UG counselling will begin on Monday.

Two days ago, this newspaper broke the story that thousands of medical students with disabilities are in dilemma as they await revised admission guidelines, as mandated by the top court in its various orders.

As per the interim guidelines, an aspirant with a locomotor disability and stability issues will have to give a self-attested affidavit about their functional abilities, whether they can bear their weight and stand on their affected leg; walk on plain surfaces; sit in a chair on their own; climb stairs and turn right and left sides on their own, etc.

“As per the Interim Guidelines, PwBD must submit a valid UDID issued by a designated medical authority under Ministry of Social Justice; self-certified affidavits; and the candidate will have to report to

the designated medical board (16) for verification of their self-certified affidavit,” Dr Raghav Langer, Secretary, NMC, said in a public notice, adding these boards will verify a candidate’s self-certified affidavits and evaluate their functional abilities.

The interim guidelines said the NMC has undertaken proactive measures to ease challenges faced by PwBD candidates, ensuring a fair and inclusive medical education environment. This includes facilitating accommodations, revisiting eligibility norms, and adopting evaluation criteria focused on individual capabilities.

The guideline also said institutions must ensure no student with a disability is denied admission on the grounds of disability; provided barrier-free access to buildings, classrooms, libraries, laboratories, hostels, and other facilities as per standards notified by the Centre.

For counselling

Unique Disability Identity Card made mandatory

Self-certified affidavits evaluating functional abilities mandatory

Report to 16 designated medical boards for affidavit verification

Directions to institutions

Ensure no student with disability is denied admission

Provide barrier-free access to classrooms, libraries, labs, hostels, etc.

Appoint nodal officer/establish disability cell to address student concerns

Set up grievance redressal mechanism