Uddhav: MVA squabbles, ego clashes led to Maharashtra poll rout

MUMBAI: Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray has blamed internal rifts, last-minute decisions, and ego clashes among Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) allies for the alliance’s poor performance in the last Maharashtra Assembly elections, despite their impressive showing in the Lok Sabha polls just five months earlier.

In an interview to the party mouthpiece Saamana, Thackeray said the MVA lost focus after the Lok Sabha results, with partners pursuing individual agendas instead of following a united strategy. He said this shift led to confusion among voters and weakened the alliance’s messaging.

“After the Lok Sabha polls, the MVA became a battleground for individual party interests. This led to confusion, weak messaging, and ultimately, defeat,” he said.

He criticised the chaotic seat-sharing negotiations, revealing that in many constituencies, candidates were finalised at the eleventh hour. This forced

Shiv Sena (UBT) to give up long-held seats and gave rise to avoidable friction among allies. “That led to squabbling and sent the wrong signal to voters,” he said.

He, then added, “It was a mistake that has to be rectified. There is no point staying together if such mistakes are to be made in the future.”