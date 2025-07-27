‘Back-to-Labs’ programme helps Kerala women scientists return to research after career breaks

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Marriage, maternity, and family – the hurdles before aspiring women in a patriarchal society are numerous. Career break is not a pleasing term to be seen in a resume, but things have not hit a dead end for science researchers, as the ‘Back-to-Labs’ programme tries to support those who had to take at least a year off from their respective fields.

The Kerala State Council for Science, Technology and Environment (KSCSTE), which organises this scheme, has produced a startup grant, three awarded patents, four filed patents and several international publications, through its 86 scholars.

Initiated in 2007, the programme began as a ‘hand-holding’ system of support for women scientists who had to take a break from their research career due to various reasons. The council provides a monthly stipend of Rs 60,000 and an annual sum of Rs 75,000 to post-doctoral fellows for two years.

“After the age of 35, it is difficult for women to pursue a career in the research field. In such circumstances, programmes like these will help scholars,” said scholar Minu P, who had to take a break due to familial situations and pandemic crises. Many women quit their research careers due to the lack of support, she added. Minu is planning to take her career forward in the research field.

A patent holder for developing water purification nanocomposite films, Bindu M, expressed her happiness at being able to pursue her subject, which is relatively difficult. Another scholar, Chinthu T Udayarajan, who completed her post-doctoral fellowship in food sciences recently, is all set to get into the shoes of an entrepreneur of craft chocolates.