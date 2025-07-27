India mounts major pushback against Trump's GM crops playbook

NEW DELHI: India is firm on its stance against importing genetically modified (GM) crops from the US, sources in the government said. It has been our stated position for long and it remains so, said a top government source.

Import of GM crops has been a bone of contention between the two countries during the trade negotiations. With the government now making its stance clear, the Trump playbook will find full resistance on GM crops.

The US is pressing India to allow imports of GM crops such as soybean meal and distillers dried grains with solubles (DDGS) for animal feed.

Initially, the India did not strongly oppose the idea of some tariff cuts on farm goods or even selective GM imports. However, after facing strong domestic resistance, India seems to have hardened its position as far as GM imports are concerned.

A Niti Aayog report had suggested a “strategic opening for US imports” for broader export gains. It proposed importing GM soybean seeds, crushing them at coastal facilities, selling oil domestically and exporting soymeal (with GM traits) to avoid domestic contamination. But experts panned it citing weak regulatory oversight.

Another major area of difference between the two countries is imports of animals fed on animal-derived feed — for example, butter from cows fed meat — due to deep religious sensitivities. India prohibits such animals and it considers this policy non-negotiable.