Kerala students await hand-sown harvest as Kannur school marks 16 years of paddy farming tradition

KANNUR: At Niduvaloor AUP School in Chengalayi grama panchayat, excitement runs high as seventh-grade students eagerly await the harvest of the paddy they sowed earlier this year.

For the past 16 years, the school has upheld this unique tradition, giving students a hands-on experience in rice cultivation — from sowing seeds to completing the harvest — seamlessly integrated with their academic syllabus. This practice not only deepens their understanding of agriculture but also instils a sense of appreciation and respect for rice farming, which remains an integral part of Kerala’s cultural heritage.

Biju Niduvaloor, a teacher from Niduvaloor AUP School, said, “For the past 16 years, seventh-grade students have been actively involved in cultivating paddy in the school’s field. Once the harvest is complete, the rice is used to prepare ‘Kutharri payasam,’ a dessert, which is then shared with all the students. The entire activity is carried out under the guidance of a professional and the supervision of teachers, providing students with a valuable learning experience about the rice cultivation process. The students enthusiastically participate, knowing that after the work is done, they get to wash up and enjoy playing together in a small nearby channel, an experience they look forward to just as much as the farming itself.”

The cultivation activity is carried out in connection with several chapters in the seventh-grade syllabus. Students take part in every stage of the process, including transplanting paddy seedlings, applying fertilizers, and harvesting the crop.

The school missed the cultivation activity only once, and that was due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The agriculture department supports the school by offering classes, clarifying doubts, and organising various activities to assist and guide the students.