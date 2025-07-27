Odisha CM Majhi announces broad social security measures to protect sanitation workers

BHUBANESWAR: In a major welfare and social security measure for core sanitation workers engaged in cleaning sewer and septic tanks, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Saturday announced ex gratia of Rs 30 lakh for loss of life at work and houses under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana - Urban for them.

They will be provided with a life insurance cover of Rs 10 lakh while senior sanitation workers will get mobile phones. More than 10,000 sanitation workers in 115 towns of the state have been identified under the scheme and recognised as skilled and unskilled workers. They will get the benefits of the new social security measures, the chief minister said.

Inaugurating a two-day national workshop on Garima Yojana with focus on ‘Transforming core sanitation work - safety, dignity and inclusion’ at the Lok Seva Bhawan here, Majhi said the Centre under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always given importance to welfare of sanitation workers. The prime minister had given a call to build toilets in every house on August 15, 2014 emphasising the importance of sanitation, he said.

Referring to implementation of Garima Yojana in Odisha, the CM said the workshop will enable sanitation workers from different states will be able to learn from each other’s interactions and experiences. Garima Yojana ensures safety, dignity and social security of sanitation workers. It has been an inspiration for many states in meeting the national sanitation targets, he added.

He also announced a 15-day awareness drive from August 15 to 30 to sensitise people on issues of proper sanitation and cleanliness. The chief minister inaugurated an exhibition of modern safety equipments related to sanitation work.